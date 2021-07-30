The bipartisan deal includes more than $280 billion in new transportation spending over five years, representing more than half of new expenditures in the overall package. But the fate of the highway removal fund — as well as spending on electric vehicle chargers and a road safety program that were negotiated down by half — shows how the infrastructure deal would open avenues for addressing climate change and inequities in the transportation system while still falling short of the more ambitious vision Biden set out in his original plan.