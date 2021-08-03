“While the bill contains some nice progressive wins, or climate wins, those are dwarfed by the sheer magnitude of the highway construction money,” said Kevin DeGood, director of infrastructure policy at the liberal advocacy group Center for American Progress. “If I’m looking back in history, then I say, ‘Look at how much we’re spending on transit. Look at these green provisions we’ve put in this bill.’ But if I’m actually looking at the scale of the challenges we face and how rapidly climate destruction is going to occur, then I would have to say … this is inadequate to the task at hand.”