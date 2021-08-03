“CCTV video is important for safety oversight, particularly because it allows us to conduct unobtrusive monitoring of real-world activities,” Mayer said. “Although a [safety commission] inspector’s presence in person might change behavior, monitoring video allows the [commission] to observe what is happening when there may be a sense that no one is watching. For similar reasons, it’s important that Metrorail make proactive use of video in stations and on trains as part of its regular safety assurance efforts.”