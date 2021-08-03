David L. Mayer, chief executive of the panel, told commissioners at their monthly meeting Tuesday that live video access would show how safely the system is operating. He also encouraged Metro to use live video in boosting safety efforts.
Washington Metrorail Safety Commission orders Metro to turn over access to video surveillance system.
“CCTV video is important for safety oversight, particularly because it allows us to conduct unobtrusive monitoring of real-world activities,” Mayer said. “Although a [safety commission] inspector’s presence in person might change behavior, monitoring video allows the [commission] to observe what is happening when there may be a sense that no one is watching. For similar reasons, it’s important that Metrorail make proactive use of video in stations and on trains as part of its regular safety assurance efforts.”
Metro had objected to giving the commission full access, because it wanted to preserve footage relevant to its own investigations, including cases that Metro Transit Police were investigating, officials have said. The agency had pledged to provide the commission with footage it wanted while reserving the right to control access.
The commission, however, maintained that Metro had to turn over access, saying Congress granted it purview over Metro when the commission was created in 2018. On June 2, after months of disagreement, the commission ordered Metro to provide access “including, without limitation, electronic information and databases through reasonable means.”
The order gave Metro until June 10 to provide the commission “with continuous, real-time access to view the live stream from all CCTV cameras,” except from devices that are part of federal security programs approved by the Transportation or Homeland Security departments.
Both sides agreed in July that Metro would provide the commission with the footage, while also establishing a place for commission investigators to monitor live video, Mayer said. He said Metro will begin sharing access under the agreement next week.
“We anticipate that this is the way forward on CCTV access,” Mayer said. “We will have to report back to you on how our utilization of the protocol is operating before we decide whether any further activities are required.”
Metro did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday evening.
Also Tuesday, the commission said Metro is not consistently testing employees for drug and alcohol usage, a requirement after safety mishaps or violations. The lack of testing surfaced after a Jan. 22 near-collision involving a utility vehicle and work crew between the Petworth-Georgia Avenue and Fort Totten stations.
“In some instances, we see individuals who are involved in an incident being sent for testing and others in the same unit are not sent for testing,” said Sharmila Samarasinghe, the commission’s chief operating officer.
Samarasinghe said Metro is aware of the inconsistency and is working to ensure testing occurs when required. She said the safety commission planned to conduct an audit on testing procedures.
Safety inspectors also said the commission’s investigations continue to uncover cases in which train operators are not following stop commands, control-center orders from rail operations or red-light signals. The results of an investigation of a December command violation revealed that an operator on the Green Line near the Shaw-Howard University station had been instructed to switch tracks and turn south toward Branch Avenue. The operator continued north before a rail controller discovered the mistake.
“We are definitely not at a point where we can see that Metro has addressed these [stop issues] completely, given the fact that these incidents continue to happen and the deficiencies noted are continuing to be implicated,” Samarasinghe said.