Metro said it will continue to provide updates on service at wmata.com, on Twitter @MetrorailInfo and @MetrobusInfo. Service updates will also be given through the MetroAlerts text and email message system. Officials said specific information on rail lines and bus routes will be issued through MetroAlerts.
Tuesday’s incident unfolded at the Pentagon Transit Center, which is on the east side of the Pentagon and is the largest transit hub in Northern Virginia, according to the Defense Department. It includes the Metrorail station and several bus routes that pass through the hub, making it a key stop in the D.C. region for commuters in the Virginia area. The transit center has 13 bus bays on the upper level and 11 on the lower level, which serve dozens of regional bus lines.
The Pentagon Metrorail station, which is one of the busiest stops in Northern Virginia, was shut down midmorning on Tuesday as a violent incident that involved gunfire unfolded. The sprawling U.S. military headquarters in Arlington was placed on a lockdown as police and firefighters responded.