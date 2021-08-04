Federal law enforcement officials said Wednesday that a Georgia man got off a bus at the transit center, stabbed a Pentagon Force Protection Agency officer on a nearby bus platform, stole the officer’s gun and shot him before turning the gun on himself.
The Pentagon Force Protection Agency identified the slain officer Wednesday as Senior Officer George Gonzalez, 37, an Iraq War veteran who had been with the agency since 2018.
The Pentagon Transit Center, a 24-bay bus depot that serves multiple transit and commuter lines and is on the east side of the Pentagon — and the adjoining Metro station have been closed since the shooting. Buses that service the center were detoured to the Pentagon City Metro station most of Tuesday and all of Wednesday, while trains passed by the Pentagon station without stopping.
Metro said Metrobus service at the transit center will resume at 4:30 a.m. Thursday. Metrorail service at the Pentagon station will begin at the usual opening time of 5 a.m.
The transit agency said all other operating bus and rail lines in Metro’s system were running normally.