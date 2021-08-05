The memo did not say what Pavlik’s plans are upon retirement, but said that his family is “looking forward to the next chapter in their story.”
Wiedefeld said Assistant Chief Michael Anzallo will serve as interim chief as Metro searches for a successor.
While Wiedefeld and many Metro board members have lauded Pavlik’s leadership, the department has come under scrutiny in recent years amid allegations that transit officers use excessive force, stop and question Black riders disproportionately and are quick to make arrests to meet internal performance quotas.
In late 2018, D.C. Council members voted to decriminalization fare evasion within the city, partly based on complaints and a study that indicated 91 percent of fare evasion citations and summons went to Black passengers.
Metro Transit Police union calls for reforms, including ending emphasis on arrests and ‘stop and question’
Pavlik denied that officers are judged on how many arrests they make, but in 2020, the Metro Transit police union sent him a letter calling for changes that included an end to stop-and-question tactics and performance evaluations based on enforcement actions.
Pavlik formed committees with union representatives and officers to overhaul many department policies, including its hiring practices, to attract more diverse officers. He also created an independent panel that includes four area residents without ties to police agencies and three law enforcement officers not linked to transit police to review internal affairs cases, in an effort to ensure that claims of abuse, harassment or excessive force are properly handled.
“As Chief, Ron worked with the Board of Directors to create the MTPD review panel, forged a strong partnership with the Fraternal Order of Police on internal reform groups, and created computer-based training for the region’s first responders to become proficient in supporting Metro emergencies under a federal grant,” Wiedefeld wrote.
Pavlik oversaw a department that includes 800 sworn officers and civilian employees.
Lori Aratani contributed to this report.