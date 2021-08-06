The handgun and dagger were confiscated, and the man, whose name was not immediately released, faces weapons charges, TSA said.
This was the second such incident in the last week and the ninth handgun seized by officials at the airport this year, according to the TSA.
Firearms and ammunition are not allowed in carry-on bags. They can be carried in checked baggage if they are unloaded and packed in a locked container.
“There is a right way and a wrong way to transport a gun for a flight and the wrong way is to bring it to a TSA security checkpoint,” Scott T. Johnson, TSA federal security director for the airport, said in a statement.
Last year, TSA officers caught 3,257 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints, even as the number of passengers screened at checkpoints fell by 500 million compared with 2019, largely because of the coronavirus pandemic. That translated to 10 firearms per million passengers, compared with about five firearms per million passengers in 2019.