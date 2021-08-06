Transportation, infrastructure and the pandemic

Infrastructure

Climate change: Infrastructure deal pares back highway removal plan but cracks open door to greener transportation system

Carbon emissions: Infrastructure proposal creates a program to cut emissions. Critics say it’s missing major pieces.

The commute

Changed forever: More workers are returning to the office. The pandemic-era commute won’t be the same.

Rail boost: Infrastructure bill would boost Metro funding, reopen door to Baltimore’s Red Line project

How we travel

Airline delays: Spirit cites ‘widespread irregularities’ in canceling half of flights amid days-long disruption

Bridge repairs: Cracked interstate bridge over Mississippi River reopens after nearly three months of repairs

Show More