Transportation, infrastructure and the pandemic
Infrastructure
Climate change: Infrastructure deal pares back highway removal plan but cracks open door to greener transportation system
Carbon emissions: Infrastructure proposal creates a program to cut emissions. Critics say it’s missing major pieces.
The commute
Changed forever: More workers are returning to the office. The pandemic-era commute won’t be the same.
Rail boost: Infrastructure bill would boost Metro funding, reopen door to Baltimore’s Red Line project
How we travel
Airline delays: Spirit cites ‘widespread irregularities’ in canceling half of flights amid days-long disruption
Bridge repairs: Cracked interstate bridge over Mississippi River reopens after nearly three months of repairsShow More
Today's Headlines
