“Our residents seem to be a little bit slower, a little bit more likely to perhaps want as much research as possible before making the determination that it’s safe for them to go back,” said Jeannette Chapman, director of the Schar School of Policy and Government’s Stephen S. Fuller Institute at George Mason University, which studies the region’s economy. “We will take longer to get back into the office. And it will take longer for those potential workers to get back onto rail even once they’re back in their office.”