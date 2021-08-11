Amtrak’s announcement comes amid a rise in coronavirus cases fueled by the more transmissible delta variant. The spike spurred the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reverse recommendations on mask-wearing and advise that vaccinated people wear masks in indoor public settings in areas with high transmission.
Several major U.S. companies, including Google, Facebook and Walt Disney Co., have announced requirements for employees to be vaccinated.
In transportation, United Airlines announced last week a vaccine mandate, becoming the first domestic airline to require the vaccine to its employees. Frontier Airlines followed with a policy for employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, and establishing that those who don’t get the vaccine will be required to provide negative coronavirus test results on a regular basis.
New York announced last week that employees of the state-run Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates the New York subway, and the Port Authority will be required to be vaccinated starting Labor Day.
Under Amtrak’s policy, employees will be required to show proof of vaccination as of Nov. 1. Amtrak said employees who don’t provide documentation of full vaccination by that deadline will be required to submit a negative coronavirus test result weekly.
Amtrak’s new hires will need to show proof they are fully vaccinated before their first day of employment, starting Oct. 4.
“COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and lifesaving. They are proving effective against the current surge of variants, especially at preventing severe disease, hospitalization and death,” Flynn said. “Vaccines are a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control.”