Schumer said Wednesday that committees will spend several weeks hashing out details of legislation that would turn the $3.5 trillion package into policies to help address economic pressures that have caused a “sourness in the land.” The proposals will include child care and community college tuition as well as efforts by the Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs to promote community revitalization by addressing land use and making transit improvements. Senate Republicans have decried the scale of the package and many of its goals.