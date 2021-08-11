Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Comptroller Peter Franchot (D), who is running for governor, supported the contract, saying the expanded highways would alleviate chronic and worsening traffic congestion and its economic effects. State Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp (D) opposed it, saying she didn’t believe state officials know all of the project’s financial risks and environmental impacts.
The toll lanes would connect with those in Northern Virginia, forming what supporters say would be a network of express lanes that would allow motorists to buy their way out of congestion, and buses and carpools to have a fast, reliable ride at no cost.
Under the contract, the companies will spend up to $54 million to design the lanes. However, its award is most significant because it grants the firms the right of first refusal for another more lucrative 50-year contract to build the lanes, finance their construction and operate them in exchange for keeping most of the toll revenue.
The companies will design four toll lanes — two in each direction — for the Beltway between the Virginia side of the American Legion Bridge and the I-270 spur, and then up I-270 to I-70 in Frederick.
The first segment — on the Beltway and up I-270 to I-370 — will include replacing the nearly 60-year-old American Legion Bridge with a wider structure. The part of I-270 north of I-370 is scheduled to be built later.
The construction project is valued at $6 billion, Maryland transportation officials have said.
At one point Wednesday, nearly 500 people were tuned in to the meeting’s live stream — an unusually high turnout for the public works board. The contract’s approval Wednesday marked a major milestone for the highway expansion project after a rocky couple of months.
The Washington region’s Transportation Planning Board revived the proposal in July after rejecting it a month earlier at the behest of some Montgomery County leaders. That approval came after the Maryland Department of Transportation threatened to scrap $1.2 billion worth of state transportation projects and pledged additional funding for new mass transit in the I-270 corridor.
Wednesday’s vote occurred over the objections of the Montgomery County Council, which had supported restoring the project to the regional plan but said its first contract needed more scrutiny. In a letter Monday, the council asked the Board of Public Works to delay its vote until Maryland provided funding for the state treasurer’s office to have its outside financial and legal experts review the contract.
In a July report to state lawmakers, Kopp said her office’s analysis of the contract was “not fully complete” because “there could be key risks, costs, terms and conditions” that her staff had not been able to analyze. She said the state Department of Budget and Management had denied her request for $100,000 to hire financial and legal consultants.
“Regardless of one’s view of the policy merits of any project,” the council’s letter said, “the state should not enter into an agreement of this magnitude without due diligence to fully understand the contractual obligations we are assuming.”
Hogan spokesman Mike Ricci called the council’s request “clearly a delay tactic” that “won’t work.” He added in an email: “We look forward to advancing this historic and transformative project.”
The vote was considered politically tricky for Franchot, because opposition to the toll lanes proposal has been rooted in the Democratic strongholds of Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. It also has drawn criticism from environmental, transit and smart growth advocates — all key constituencies in a Democratic gubernatorial primary. Toll lane opponents had targeted their lobbying efforts at Franchot in the days before the vote.
Supporters of the highway expansions say the lanes would allow motorists to pay a toll when they need a fast or reliable trip and help the Maryland suburbs keep up with Northern Virginia in job growth.
Opponents say wider highways would destroy streams and parkland, worsen climate change and give short shrift to mass transit. Ending the first segment of toll lanes on I-270 at I-370 in Rockville, they say, would worsen the northbound afternoon bottleneck where the highway begins to narrow to two lanes.
Mirroring Northern Virginia’s toll lanes, toll prices will adjust automatically to keep traffic moving at 45 mph or faster. The regular lanes will be rebuilt and remain free, except for a carpool lane on lower I-270 that will be converted to a toll lane. Under the state’s recently approved proposed toll rate ranges, motorists will pay an average $3 to $5 for a typical seven-mile trip, but more than $18 for a 12-mile trip in rush hour.
Transurban also operates 53 miles of toll lanes in Northern Virginia and is building or planning more.
The awarding of the predevelopment agreement has drawn criticism because the state would have to reimburse the companies up to $50 million of their development costs if the project gets canceled or doesn’t obtain federal environmental approval. The state shouldn’t assume that risk before that environmental review is finished, opponents have said.
Other opponents say MDOT hasn’t demonstrated that a public-private partnership is in motorists’ best interest. Building the lanes using traditional public financing, rather than relying on more expensive private financing, likely would result in lower tolls, some opponents say.
Hogan and MDOT officials have said the state doesn’t have the funding or debt capacity to finance the toll lanes or replace the American Legion Bridge. Having companies build the lanes via private financing, Hogan has said, will result in badly needed highway capacity “at no net cost” to taxpayers.
MDOT’s continued pursuit of the contract also has drawn criticism because the deal might be headed to court, potentially causing the kind of extensive legal delays that have plagued the state’s light-rail Purple Line project. The Purple Line, which also is being built via a public-private partnership, has faced millions in cost overruns from delays that started with a lawsuit.
Most construction on the 16-mile light-rail line has stalled since September 2020, when the lead contractor quit amid years-long cost disputes with the state.
Another private team, led by Spanish firm Cintra, has filed a bid protest of the predevelopment contract, saying Transurban’s and Macquarie’s team lacked construction expertise and had an “unrealistic” financial pitch. MDOT has rejected the bid protest but hasn’t yet issued a decision on the agency’s motion to dismiss the companies’ appeal. That decision would allow the team to file a lawsuit against the state.