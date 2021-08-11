Metro said Wednesday morning that service has been restored on its Orange Line in Virginia after severe thunderstorms knocked out power, forcing it to suspend rail service on part of the line.

There were some minor delays Wednesday morning because of a power problem outside the Dunn Loring station.

On Tuesday evening, strong storms left tens of thousands of people in the D.C. region without power. At one point, Tuesday evening, Dominion Energy said that more than 63,000 of its customers in Northern Virginia were without power.

Metro suspended its train service between the Vienna and East Falls Church stations after a power outage at the West Falls Church station. There were crowds of passengers at some stations, and shuttle buses were provided.