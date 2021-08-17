Transportation, infrastructure and the pandemic

Infrastructure

Pollution mandate: Federal program to cut bus emissions gets a Senate mandate: Some buses must pollute

Transit investment: Agencies are struggling to make ends meet. They’re also preparing for record federal investment.

The commute

Tell the Post: Are you or someone you know rethinking your commute? We’d like to hear from you.

Metro mandate: Agency to mandate coronavirus vaccination or weekly testing for employees

How we travel

Pandemic moves: 1 in 7 residents of the D.C. area moved during the pandemic, poll finds

Air travel demand: Airlines begin to see drop in bookings as virus numbers rise