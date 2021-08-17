The $480 million bridge is the largest public infrastructure project in the District’s history. The new structure replaces the bridge that opened in 1950 over the Anacostia River, connecting D.C. neighborhoods east of the river to the seat of the federal government.
It will be a much-needed upgrade to the old crossing, which has been deemed structurally deficient for years. Before the pandemic, the bridge carried about 70,000 vehicles daily.
The project includes a remake of part of South Capitol Street into a boulevard and major improvements on interchanges at the Suitland Parkway and Interstate 295. The new bridge will have six general travel lanes — one more than the existing bridge to help address a choke point.
A distinct structure with parallel arches, the new bridge was designed to improve pedestrian and vehicular travel. A multiuse path will allow for more crossings on foot and bike while green areas on each side of the bridge will provide space for community activities.
Officials said it will better connect both sides of the river and be more in line with growing development in the area.
“It’s going to bring two thriving communities that much closer together,” DDOT Director Everett Lott said in an interview earlier this year. “We are really trying to connect people to jobs and jobs to people.”
Early in the year, the District had announced an Oct. 1 opening. But transportation officials said earlier this summer that work was moving ahead of schedule, noting that the coronavirus pandemic did not slow construction.
The opening will be marked by a community celebration at the bridge on Labor Day, Sept. 6, and the span will open to traffic later that week, city officials said.