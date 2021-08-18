Updated at 7:59 a.m.

All lanes of the Capital Beltway’s inner loop have reopened after several crashes happened earlier in the morning near the Georgia Avenue exit in the Silver Spring area.

Information on any injuries was not immediately available.

Original story posted at 7:10 a.m.

All lanes of the Capital Beltway’s inner loop are closed Wednesday morning after several crashes, officials said.

Montgomery County police said the crashes happened near the Georgia Avenue exit in the Silver Spring area. They did not say how long the closure would last.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, and big delays are expected.