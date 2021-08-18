Drivers should expect delays Wednesday morning due to some downed trees in parts of the D.C. region.

The area has been hit with storms for the last few days, some of which have been heavy at times, leading to saturated ground in some parts, officials said.

Part of the Rock Creek Parkway is closed between Waterside and Beach drives because of a downed tree.

Officials said part of the George Washington Parkway’s south side near VA 123 is also closed because of a downed tree.

It’s not clear when the roadways will reopen.