Historian Dan Cupper, editor of the journal Railroad History and a former railroad engineer, talked to The Washington Post about how those earlier builders saw the world, what they might have thought about their projects still being used today and how the federal government’s growing role in funding transportation eventually undercut their achievements.
The Post: There was this campaign in the late 19th, early 20th century to do these upgrades. Take us up from Washington toward New York and walk us through the big things that had to be built to improve that corridor. And for the railroads that were undertaking these investments, what was it that they were trying to achieve?
Dan Cupper: The primary railroad was the Pennsylvania Railroad, which was from Washington to New York. The builders of the 19th and early 20th century were looking to stay ahead of growing demand for their passenger rail services. And in fact, demand outstripped the capacity in many places. The station in Washington was on the Mall at one point, if you can believe that, and they needed a better way to get trains out of the streets. So they built Washington Union Station in 1908 — millions and millions of dollars to clean up the city and get the trains in a proper place.
They were thinking in terms of “go big or go home.” And so when they built these items of infrastructure going up the corridor, that’s what they had in mind.
They built the Baltimore Union Station in 1911. The Baltimore tunnels were a little earlier, in 1870, and they were again to get the tracks out of the streets. So they put them under the streets — I guess you would call it the early part of the progressive movement — to get better cities and a better environment. If you had trains in the streets, it was dirty, smoky, and it was dangerous.
In Wilmington, Delaware, 1907, they built a new station. Now it’s named for President Biden because he was such an Amtrak user and fan during his time in the Senate.
And of course, the big signature project of that era was tunneling under the Hudson and East rivers and building Pennsylvania Station in 1910 at a cost of $112 million in 1910 dollars. That would be about $3.2 billion today. The Pennsylvania Railroad had accumulated the money through mostly freight and some passenger revenue from the 1850s on.
Where many of the railroads were content with a single track or two tracks for a main line, the Pennsylvania went to four and six tracks to handle all the business to accommodate all the trains that it needed to run.
The Post: Did the people that were running the Pennsylvania Railroad see themselves as having a self-conscious role to play in the new century? And what do you think they would have thought to know that we were still relying on so much of the work they did?
Cupper: It would be both gratifying and horrifying. Gratifying to know that they had built to last and that their accomplishments had survived for so long. But they would be appalled that we had not kept pace and upgraded the equipment in the corridors to keep pace with the times. Of course, they were thinking in terms entirely of a capitalist system. They didn’t rely on government funding for any of this. The transition that occurred in the mid-20th century, let’s say from the nineteen-teens on, where the government invested heavily in highways and in airports and in air traffic — which was a direct competitor to the private capital railroads — that situation didn’t exist.
The Post: How difficult were these projects to pull off? Did they have to come up with new construction techniques?
Cupper: To talk about the New York tunnels, they used existing technology, but on a scale that had not been tried before. It wasn’t inventing new methods, but it was using existing methods on a grand scale. The Pennsylvania Railroad had previously its terminus for New York in New Jersey at Jersey City, and passengers were forced to ride a ferryboat across the Hudson to get to New York. Well, this was unacceptable to the leaders of the Pennsylvania Railroad at the time. The presidents of the Pennsylvania Railroad from the 1850s on to the early 20th century, they were all civil, mechanical engineers who had risen through their through the ranks to become president of the railroad.
It was galling to them that they had to ferry their passengers the last mile into New York City. They considered a big bridge over the Hudson into New York City and they proposed allowing all railroads to use that bridge on a shared cost basis. But eventually they settled on, “no, let’s not do the bridge, let’s come up with a creative solution.” And that is the tunnel under the river to get to a new station in Manhattan, which would become Pennsylvania Station.
The Post: These were huge private companies that could raise the money to carry out the engineering and hire the best architects. What was the financial scale that these companies were working at and how they could bring the resources to bear in a way that we today would often associate with the government?
Cupper: The Pennsylvania was the first billion-dollar corporation and it employed at its height 279,000 employees. So a big, big company. They had the ear of Wall Street at the time, and they were blue-chip companies. They didn’t pay a tremendous return on investment. However, the Pennsylvania took pride in the fact that it paid a dividend every year for more than 100 years. It never declared bankruptcy. It never went into receivership.
The Post: The technologies that really came to define that century, in terms of transportation, were actually the car and the plane. Did they see that coming? And how is that tied into the growing role of the federal government in the economy more generally, and particularly in terms of investing in transportation?
Cupper: The railroads did not see that coming. They had hints. In the 19th century, the railroads were pretty much complete free enterprise. As a result of some of the excesses of that period, the government began to apply restrictions and regulations with, for example, the Interstate Commerce Commission, which began to exercise control over what railroads could charge both passenger and freight customers. And so that, in the early part of the 20th century, started to hamper the railroads’ abilities to do exactly what they wanted.
Then when the federal government started to subsidize highways, which would have been from about the 1920s on, after most of the corridor was already built, the railroads did not have any recourse because the government was responding to constituents, which were the average American who began to become an automobile owner. The demand for better roads, more adequate roads, started to grow louder and louder. And so state governments and the federal government began to respond to that demand. At first, the railroads cooperated with that. They would run, for example, “good roads” trains, passenger trains that were outfitted with displays and speakers to go to different towns and talk up the importance of roads. They never envisioned that when this grew to enormous proportions that it would replace the railroads in many cases.
The Post: Today, rail in the Northeast Corridor is a of viable way of getting between these big cities on the East Coast, and it’s competitive with air travel. It’s competitive with driving and buses. Does it feel like we’re in an exciting moment for rail?
Cupper: I do think that you’ve correctly delineated the Northeast Corridor as one entity and the rest of the country as a different one. And that’s important because Amtrak owns and controls most of the Northeast Corridor. Amtrak has its say over what happens there. In the rest of the country, Amtrak is a tenant on freight railroads. It’s at the mercy of dispatching and it’s at the mercy of freight train congestion everywhere else in the country.
In terms of looking at the passenger component and the Northeast Corridor, yes, it’s an exciting time. Amtrak is looking at these projects — and they would be the Baltimore tunnels, the New York tunnels, the Susquehanna River Bridge in Maryland. They are all bottlenecks and they’re looking at unplugging those bottlenecks for providing better service, faster service, safer service. And they’re seeing this infrastructure push as a means by which to do that.