Then when the federal government started to subsidize highways, which would have been from about the 1920s on, after most of the corridor was already built, the railroads did not have any recourse because the government was responding to constituents, which were the average American who began to become an automobile owner. The demand for better roads, more adequate roads, started to grow louder and louder. And so state governments and the federal government began to respond to that demand. At first, the railroads cooperated with that. They would run, for example, “good roads” trains, passenger trains that were outfitted with displays and speakers to go to different towns and talk up the importance of roads. They never envisioned that when this grew to enormous proportions that it would replace the railroads in many cases.