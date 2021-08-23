- The 3rd Street tunnel’s southbound entrance at 4th Street and New York Avenue NW.
- The southbound side of 4th Street near M Street NW.
- The eastbound side of New York Avenue NW at 5th Street.
- The southbound side of 3rd Street near New Jersey Avenue NW.
- The southbound side at New Jersey Avenue and N Street NW.
- The northbound side at New Jersey Avenue and K Street NW.
The ramp at Massachusetts Avenue into the tunnel is also closed, as is the 200 block of K Street NW, which is the overpass for the tunnel, officials said.
Delays started to build just before 7 a.m.
D.C. Water did not immediately return a call seeking additional details on the sinkhole.