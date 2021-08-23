The Third Street tunnel is closed Monday morning in both directions due to a sinkhole “until further notice,” D.C. police said.

The road, which is part of Interstate 395, is closed near New York Avenue.

Drivers should avoid the area. D.C. police said several other roads near the tunnel are also closed. Those closures include:

- The 3rd Street tunnel’s southbound entrance at 4th Street and New York Avenue NW.

- The southbound side of 4th Street near M Street NW.

- The eastbound side of New York Avenue NW at 5th Street.

- The southbound side of 3rd Street near New Jersey Avenue NW.

- The southbound side at New Jersey Avenue and N Street NW.

- The northbound side at New Jersey Avenue and K Street NW.

The ramp at Massachusetts Avenue into the tunnel is also closed, as is the 200 block of K Street NW, which is the overpass for the tunnel, officials said.

Delays started to build just before 7 a.m.

D.C. Water did not immediately return a call seeking additional details on the sinkhole.