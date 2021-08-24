There’s also no access to the northbound tunnel from the Southwest and Southeast freeways. Officials said the northbound side of South Capitol Street is open and traffic is being diverted to Second Street and Massachusetts Avenue.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
Some roads in the area are also closed. Those include:
* the southbound side of the Third Street Tunnel at Fourth Street and New York Avenue NW.
* the southbound side of Fourth and M streets NW.
* the eastbound side of Fifth Street and New York Avenue NE.
* the southbound side of Third Street from New York Avenue NW.
* the southbound part of New Jersey Avenue and N Street NW.
* the northbound side of New Jersey Avenue and K Street NW.
On Monday, the road’s shutdown caused gridlock during the morning rush in the heart of Washington. Hundreds of residents were left without water or had low water pressure for hours.