Police have not identified a suspect or motive in Caldwell’s death, but ATU officials say his killing highlights the increased hostility and dangers that transit workers are facing and the need for more security or police officers on buses, at bus stops and at stations. The union also urged transit agencies to better enforce a federal mask mandate, which it says has sparked disputes that have escalated into violent attacks on bus operators.
“This tragic death comes as our members have been heroes providing critical transportation on the front lines of this pandemic,” ATU International President John Costa said in a statement. “Transit workers cannot do their jobs, and passengers cannot travel on public transportation in fear of being attacked and assaulted.”
On Jan. 29, MTA Mobility van driver Frankye Duckett was fatally shot in northeast Baltimore after refusing to transport a man who wasn’t wearing a face mask, Duckett’s relatives told Baltimore’s Fox 45.
Authorities haven’t released many details in the case, but the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office said Duckett was picking up an elderly woman when her grandson, who was with her, and Duckett got in an argument. Duckett left the pickup and continued on his route, prosecutors said, when a Buick LeSabre pulled up near the van. Police said the elderly woman’s grandson got out of the passenger seat and shot multiple rounds at Duckett through the window.
Prosecutors charged the shooting suspect and the alleged driver of the Buick with first-degree murder.
In October 2020, officials say MTA bus driver Marcus Parks was shot to death in southeast Baltimore after an argument with a man trying to board his bus. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) called the killing “senseless,” saying Parks was gunned down “while serving the community.”
In the most recent case, union officials said Caldwell, 62, worked for Thrifty Transportation, a subcontractor for First Transit, a company that helps to operate MTA Mobility in Baltimore. Police found him unresponsive about 4:05 a.m. on Preston Street in East Baltimore, said Detective Donny Moses. Caldwell was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The MTA referred questions to its contractor. First Transit spokesman Jay Brock said in a statement the company “denounces violence in any way against transit operators and passengers. We continue to work with all local law enforcement, including the MTA Police Department, in full support of their investigations.”
Police say a motive is not known — including whether the death had any tie to Caldwell’s job as a bus driver — but union officials say transit workers are experiencing higher levels of violence and hostility on and off their routes.
“With COVID-19, many attacks have been over enforcing rules mandating riders to wear masks. Others are the result of a fare dispute, but an alarming number happen just because someone wants to do violence to a bus driver,” Costa said.
According to the Federal Transit Administration’s National Transit Database, assaults on transit operators have increased fourfold since 2009. An average of 174 operator assaults that the Federal Transit Administration considers “major incidents” occurred annually during that time, according to the government database.
In Montgomery County, Metro Transit Police asked for the public’s help to identify a man they said attacked a bus operator at the Silver Spring Transit Center on June 25. In that case, Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said the suspect hit the driver with both hands onboard the bus before fleeing. The operator wasn’t hurt, Jannetta said. The suspect is wanted on a charge of second-degree assault.
Officials from the chapter of the ATU that represents most Metro workers have pushed Metro to deploy transit police officers to better enforce a federal mask mandate, rather than leaving the obligation of reminding passengers to comply with bus operators.
Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly said transit police carry face masks they can hand out to passengers to try to resolve conflicts. Metro has masks available on buses and installed kiosks with masks at stations to emphasize “compliance without conflict,” Ly said.
Bus and train operators are told not to confront noncompliant customers and to call transit police if disputes arise, Ly said.
In February, Costa told U.S. senators during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs that bus operators are trying to protect themselves from two threats: The coronavirus and violent passengers.
“We clearly need increased local law enforcement on our buses to carry this out,” he said.