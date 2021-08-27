Authorities haven’t released many details in the case, but the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office said Duckett was picking up an elderly woman when her grandson, who was with her, and Duckett got in an argument. Duckett left the pickup and continued on his route, prosecutors said, when a Buick LeSabre pulled up near the van. Police said the elderly woman’s grandson got out of the passenger seat and shot multiple rounds at Duckett through the window.