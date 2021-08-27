A: It’s twofold: One, it’s eliminating the barrier to accessing transportation to get people where they need to go to do these things, and two, it’s putting a little bit of money back in their pockets that hopefully they can use, whether it’s toward medical bills or toward groceries or other things. Another effect, I would say, is attracting “choice riders,” as we call them. They are people who may have been using DASH to commute to work, but they have a car. They just don’t want to be stuck in traffic commuting or it’s just more convenient for them. Maybe they will take even more trips on transit when they know they don’t even have to think about paying. They can just go out.