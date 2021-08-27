Some streets in downtown D.C. will be closed Saturday as thousands of people are expected to head to the National Mall in voting rights protests.

The marches and rallies are aimed at pushing elected officials to enact federal legislation to protect and expand access to ballots. This weekend also marks the 58th anniversary of the March on Washington.

D.C. police said the closures are subject to change, and they advised the public to check the department’s Twitter account — twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic — for changes and details.

The following streets will be closed from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday:

  • 14th Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue SW
  • Seventh Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue SW
  • Jefferson Drive SW from Third Street to 15th Street SW
  • Madison Drive SW from Third Street to 15th Street SW
  • 12th Street Tunnel

There will also be areas where no parking is allowed. Those no-parking rules will take effect at 4 a.m. Saturday and stay in place until 11:59 p.m., officials said. These are the no-parking areas:

  • Third Street from Independence Avenue SW to C Street NW
  • Fourth Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
  • Seventh Street from Independence Avenue SW to Constitution Avenue NW
  • 13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to F Street NW
  • E Street from 12th Street NW to 15th Street NW
  • 14th Street from F Street NW to Independence Avenue SW
  • 15th Street from K Street NW to Constitution Avenue SW
  • 15th Street from K Street to I Street NW (west side of McPherson Square)
  • Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street NW to 12th Street NW
  • Vermont Avenue from I Street NW to H Street NW
  • 16th Street from K Street NW to H Street NW
  • Connecticut Avenue from I Street NW to H Street NW
  • 17th Street from K Street to I Street NW (east side of Farragut Square)
  • I Street from 17th Street NW to 15th Street NW
  • H Street from 17th Street NW to 15th Street NW
  • Constitution Avenue from 18th Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
  • Jefferson Drive SW from Third Street to 14th Street SW
  • Madison Drive SW from Third Street to 14th Street SW