D.C. police said the closures are subject to change, and they advised the public to check the department’s Twitter account — twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic — for changes and details.
The following streets will be closed from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday:
- 14th Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue SW
- Seventh Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue SW
- Jefferson Drive SW from Third Street to 15th Street SW
- Madison Drive SW from Third Street to 15th Street SW
- 12th Street Tunnel
There will also be areas where no parking is allowed. Those no-parking rules will take effect at 4 a.m. Saturday and stay in place until 11:59 p.m., officials said. These are the no-parking areas:
- Third Street from Independence Avenue SW to C Street NW
- Fourth Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- Seventh Street from Independence Avenue SW to Constitution Avenue NW
- 13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to F Street NW
- E Street from 12th Street NW to 15th Street NW
- 14th Street from F Street NW to Independence Avenue SW
- 15th Street from K Street NW to Constitution Avenue SW
- 15th Street from K Street to I Street NW (west side of McPherson Square)
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street NW to 12th Street NW
- Vermont Avenue from I Street NW to H Street NW
- 16th Street from K Street NW to H Street NW
- Connecticut Avenue from I Street NW to H Street NW
- 17th Street from K Street to I Street NW (east side of Farragut Square)
- I Street from 17th Street NW to 15th Street NW
- H Street from 17th Street NW to 15th Street NW
- Constitution Avenue from 18th Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- Jefferson Drive SW from Third Street to 14th Street SW
- Madison Drive SW from Third Street to 14th Street SW