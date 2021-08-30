Since the trains’ public address systems were down, Hochul said, subway workers boarded the sitting cars to tell stranded passengers what was going on. Emergency personnel evacuated two trains in the tunnels, while a third was moved to a platform, where riders offloaded. Riders on two trains, Hochul said, decided to leave cars themselves — a potentially dangerous act because tracks could have been re-energized while evacuees didn’t know whether a train was coming.