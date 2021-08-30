Transportation, infrastructure and the pandemic
Infrastructure
10 projects: The nation’s challenged roads, bridges, rails and ports have big-ticket needs
How we travel
Virus vaccine: Delta Air Lines to require that employees be vaccinated or pay health insurance surcharge
Unruly passengers: FAA calls for more than $500,000 in fines against dozens of disruptive airline passengers
The commute
Potomac gondola: D.C. eyes Georgetown parcel for future landing site — and potential home for Metro
Rail rebound: Train travel collapsed early in the pandemic, but a summer resurgence is offering a boost for Amtrak
