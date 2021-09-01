No estimates were given as to when the electricity would be restored.
On roads in Maryland, flooding closed part of Sligo Creek Parkway and Beach Drive. Officials said the eastbound side of Falls Road was also closed at Great Falls Road because of flooding.
Drivers are advised to avoid those areas.
In the District, there was a report of flooding along part of Rock Creek Parkway near the Kennedy Center. And in Northern Virginia, the northbound ramp of the George Washington Parkway to the Capital Beltway is closed because of a downed tree.
In Rockville, officials said people were rescued early Wednesday from the basement level of apartment buildings that flooded along Twinbrook Parkway and Congressional Lane. There were no reports of major injuries.
Drivers are advised to avoid travel and not to go into high-water areas.
Earlier in the morning, the Cleveland Park stop on Metro’s Red Line closed briefly because of flooding, but the station subsequently reopened.
Forecasters said more heavy storms will hit the region throughout the day.