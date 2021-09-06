“It is only fitting that we come together to celebrate a bridge that will connect our city and pay tribute to a great Washingtonian,” Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said in a statement, calling the bridge a symbol of “the best of our city’s past and future.”
On Monday, hundreds of people gathered at the bridge, where the day began with a 5K run and walk led by Bowser. On Tuesday, Bowser will be joined by other elected leaders and descendants of Frederick Douglass for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting.
The new bridge will open to outbound vehicle traffic Friday and to inbound traffic Saturday, weather permitting, transportation officials said.
Runners, walkers and stroller-pushers made their inaugural crossing of the span about 9 a.m. Monday as an American flag waved from one of its towering white arches.
“We’ve been watching it for years while it’s been under construction and it’s beautiful — and D.C. deserves it,” said Marsha Lea, a retired landscape architect from Capitol Hill who was said she was moved by the idea of a new connection tying the city together.
Melodye Robinson, a health care worker from Southern Maryland, was mostly hoping for an easier drive. She said traffic patterns on the old bridge could be tough to navigate.
“Oh boy, you better pay attention,” Robinson said. “It was convoluted. Hopefully it will just be easier.”
The opening of the distinct structure with parallel arches marks a milestone in the vision to turn the South Capitol Street corridor into the grand boulevard that Pierre L’Enfant envisioned in his original plan for the nation’s capital. L’Enfant identified the corridor as a symbolic gateway into the District’s monumental core, one that has not been realized as the road maintained a freeway-type configuration that lacked adequate pedestrian and cycling facilities.
Officials say the new bridge visually and aesthetically supports that urban-boulevard vision by improving the view toward the U.S. Capitol and monumental Washington from the Anacostia.
When completed, the stretch just outside the bridge will feature open green spaces and seamless connections to Anacostia River parks and trails. By spring 2022, there will be new traffic ovals at each end of the bridge and sections of South Capitol Street will be re-created as a scenic boulevard with landscaping on both sides.
The project also includes the reconstruction of South Capitol Street’s interchange with the Suitland Parkway and Interstate 295.
The new bridge was designed to relieve congestion on one of the busiest gateways into downtown and to increase pedestrian and auto safety, while increasing access to the river.
It includes six general travel lanes — one more than the existing bridge. It also has 18-foot multiuse paths on both sides for two-way bike traffic separated from pedestrians.
“If you ever tried to cross the old bridge on foot or on a bicycle, it was not a pleasant experience,” said Colin Browne, a spokesman for the Washington Area Bicyclist Association. On the old bridge, pedestrians and bicyclists share a 4-foot concrete sidewalk along each side.
On the new bridge, cyclists and pedestrians will have better connections to existing trails and access to four pedestrian overlooks with benches. Green areas on each side of the bridge provide space for community activities.
When the bridge opened in 1950 — simply referred to as the South Capitol Street Bridge — it became a direct link between downtown Washington and neighborhoods east of the river, as well as communities in Prince George’s County. Before the pandemic, up to 70,000 daily commuters traveled through the corridor.
The bridge was dedicated to abolitionist Frederick Douglass in 1965. Douglass, born into slavery on Maryland’s Eastern Shore in 1818, escaped as a young man and became a leading voice in the abolitionist movement. He moved to Washington in 1872.
D.C. transportation director Everett Lott said the city expects that once the work is completed, the corridor will be a magnet for gatherings.
“It is going to attract a lot of people to come out and have another place to be able to gather safely and really enjoy nature and enjoy the views,” he said. “We have so many national treasures and iconic monuments throughout the District, and this is going to be another one of those.”
The new bridge’s construction, which started in summer 2017, followed more than a decade of planning to address the deterioration on the old bridge. Corrosion has eaten holes through thick steel beams that were placed seven decades ago. It has been deemed structurally deficient for years.
The old bridge is still safe for travel, thanks in large part to a rehabilitation project that shut down the span during the summer of 2007. But as with thousands of bridges across the country, it was falling apart faster than repairs could be made, engineers say.
Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.), who helped secure more than $200 million in federal funding for the new bridge, said the project is not only the city’s largest she could recall, but also one that has taken the longest to build.
“I was able to get earmarks (by) screaming that one of these days we were all going to be embarrassed because the South Capitol (Street) bridge was going to come tumbling down,” she recalled in a 2017 interview.
More recently, she said the new bridge — with its shiny arches over the river — will be one of the most iconic gateways into the seat of the federal government and “a shining example of federal infrastructure dollars at work.”
City leaders tout the new structure as more in line with development in the area, which has transformed from industrial and military uses into thriving mixed-use communities. Growth has peaked around Nationals Park and Navy Yard at the foot of the bridge. And city leaders say they expect it will help spur economic development in Ward 8.
When traffic moves to the new bridge this week, eastbound vehicles will exit the bridge “counterclockwise” around the east oval. Vehicles traveling eastbound from the Suitland Parkway will cross in front of the old D.C. Water pump house and those continuing southbound down South Capitol Street will continue straight. Drivers currently continue past the old pump house and can either turn left toward Suitland Parkway or keep straight to continue down South Capitol Street.
Inbound traffic will exit the new bridge using a temporary road that goes through a not-yet-completed west oval.
Bicycles and pedestrians will use only the path on the outbound side of the bridge. The other side will be closed while the old bridge is being dismantled.
Crews completed the bridge using more than 15,500 cubic yards of concrete, 700 tons of structural steel and 12,000 linear feet of steel piles. More than 150 workers have been at the site almost daily since construction began in summer 2017.
Crews have yet to complete some aesthetic lighting and touch-up painting, officials said. New landscaping and irrigation work will continue on each end of the bridge.
DDOT spokeswoman Lauren Stephens said the city will begin to dismantle the old bridge as soon as traffic is moved to the new bridge.
On the I-295/Suitland Parkway interchange, work will continue to complete bridges at Howard Road, Suitland Parkway and Firth Sterling as well as on the ramps from Suitland Parkway to I-295 northbound and from the northbound I-295 to Suitland Parkway. There will also be a slight realignment of Suitland Parkway, west of I-295.
This work is expected to continue through spring, when the new Suitland Parkway/I-295 interchange should be complete and the old bridge dismantled.
“We are going to present something that is going to be a landmark, an institution for D.C. for years and years to come,” Lott said.