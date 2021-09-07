“I think of it as a workhorse bridge. It holds our city together, and it is a gateway to the D.C. economy,” said Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.). “This is not only regarded as the most important bridge in the nation’s capital. I’m here to tell you it was the most costly … I had to squirrel funds, year-by-year, more than 10 years, to accumulate the funding.”