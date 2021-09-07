Metro has 45 outdoor stops on its rail lines throughout the D.C. region, and they are mostly 40 years old and have started to deteriorate because of weather and other factors, officials said.
The rail system has plans to redo the platforms at 20 stations over several years.
The work at the stations included fixing concrete, roofs and canopies and putting in new floor tiles that are “slip-resistant,” officials said.
Other improvements Metro said it made include putting in brighter LED lighting, digital map displays at stops and new screens to let riders know trains’ arrival times. There are also new surveillance systems and speakers that make messages clearer for riders, and shelters on the station platforms will have charging ports for riders.