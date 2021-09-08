In documents submitted to the Board of Public Works, MDOT said it also would like to pay the private consortium an unspecified amount “to facilitate the restructuring of the project financing” that would occur after the new contractor is selected. That money would not be an additional cost, MDOT said, because it would pay for completed work now, rather than via the future payments. Doing so, Battisti said, would reduce the financing costs associated with the project’s risks.