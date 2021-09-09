Mitch Warren: Congress saw that the corridor wasn’t on a sustainable path. The demand for the commuter and intercity services was growing. At the same time, the infrastructure was aging and deteriorating, and of course, it is of great importance to the region and the nation. Pre-pandemic, it carried over 800,000 passengers a day on over 2,000 trains that were operated by nine different entities on track that had four different owners. So it’s an extremely complex system that had deteriorating infrastructure. Congress created the commission to bring some of the key stakeholders on the corridor together.