Drivers should expect delays Thursday on part of Interstate 66 in Virginia after a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Transportation officials said the tractor-trailer crashed on the eastbound side of Interstate 66 near the Capital Beltway.

At 5 a.m., only one lane was open and three lanes were blocked. Delays are roughly 1 1/2 miles and drivers should expect delays to grow, officials said.

It’s not immediately known when the road will reopen.