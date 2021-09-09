Drivers should expect delays Thursday on part of Interstate 66 in Virginia after a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Transportation officials said the tractor-trailer crashed on the eastbound side of Interstate 66 near the Capital Beltway.

At 7 a.m., several lanes remained blocked. Delays are roughly 1½ miles, and drivers should expect delays to grow, officials said.

Officials said there were some injuries, but no details were given as to how many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries.

It’s not immediately known when the road will reopen.

This story will be updated.