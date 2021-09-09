Andrew Off, Metro’s vice president of the Rail Operations Control Center and Strategic Transformation, told Metro board members the transit agency has been told the project is scheduled for “substantial completion” in November, at which point Metro could take ownership, begin testing and prepare to start service. Construction of the extension is being overseen by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.
While Metro officials did not give board members an expected opening date, transit officials repeatedly have said they could need three months or more for testing before opening the line, which includes six stations.
“The airports authority still forecasts fourth quarter of this calendar year as declaring substantial completion,” said Off.
He said MWAA started testing trains and the train control system on the line late last month, which he called a “major milestone.” MWAA officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.
“Once substantial completion is declared, we enter an undefined — in time — period called operational readiness testing,” said Off. “This is our opportunity to complete and witness and document all tests.”
While the project’s contractor has estimated the testing period would last about 60 days, Off said the transit agency can take the time it needs to prepare for opening.
“We’re often hesitant to get too far out in front of a timeline for that event,” said Off.
Once satisfied with testing, said Off, Metro would take about three months to ramp up staffing and assign roles to maintain and operate stations and the track.