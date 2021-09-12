With the sleek, black casket rolled on wheels, the group last week marched into the crosswalk to send a message: Roughly doubling the number of lanes on Richmond Highway to 13 through Gum Springs would endanger the lives of residents who walk or bike to get around. The county’s population has nearly tripled since a casket was last called upon to symbolize frustration over the highway, but residents said inspiration for the sequel was fueled by that protest from 54 years earlier.