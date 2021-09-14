Transportation, infrastructure and the pandemic

How we travel

Bridges: Frederick Douglass bridge hailed as D.C.’s ‘most important’ span during opening-week ceremony

Roads: African American gravesites detected near the Capital Beltway will be spared in road-widening plans

Trains: A commission has a $117 billion plan to modernize the Northeast Corridor. Here’s how it improves passenger rail.

Planes: United Airlines employees who get vaccine exemptions must take temporary leaves, company says

Metro: Metro’s preferred expansion option would create second Potomac River tunnel, add Georgetown station

In the skies

Sept. 11: Two decades after attacks, threats to aviation have evolved. So has the system for keeping travelers safe.

TSA fines: TSA doubles fines for people who refuse to wear masks at airports, in other transportation settings

Airline emissions: Biden administration sets goal of replacing all jet fuel with sustainable alternatives by 2050