“We are still not out of harm’s way when it comes to this virus,” Wiedefeld said in the memo. “The Covid-19 vaccine remains readily available to everyone over 12. If you haven’t been immunized against this deadly virus, I encourage you to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your coworkers by getting your vaccine.”
Metro did not release the identity of the employee. A spokesman said the worker was 47.
On Sept. 7, Metro began requiring all unvaccinated employees to provide the agency with a fresh set of negative coronavirus test results every week as a condition to work. Wiedefeld instituted the policy last month after Metro did not reach a goal of having at least 70 percent of employees vaccinated.
In early August, the agency’s vaccination rate was 40 percent, prompting Wiedefeld to give employees about two weeks to boost the number. But by mid-August, it had climbed just 5 percent.
40% of Metro employees report being vaccinated. Mandatory tests are possible unless that number rises.
Since requiring all unvaccinated workers to provide the agency with test results every week — at their own expense — Metro has seen its vaccination rate jump significantly. More than 70 percent of employees have received at least one coronavirus vaccine shot, Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said.
Despite reaching Wiedefeld’s initial goal, Jannetta said Metro will keep its testing policy in place. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York, the nation’s largest transit agency, has an identical policy, while New Orleans’s transit agency requires all of its workers to get immunized with few exceptions.
Metro officials said they will reevaluate the policy in a few weeks, but Wiedefeld made clear in his memo that the mandate would continue.
He also told workers that Metro will continue to provide employees paid days off to get vaccinated and to recover from any possible side effects.
Since the pandemic began, 1,709 Metro employees have come down with confirmed cases of covid-19, Metro records show.
Brian Wivell, a spokesman for the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, the union that represents a majority of Metro workers, said union representatives only recently learned of the latest employee’s death from Wiedefeld, while they were filming a covid-safety commercial with him for employees.