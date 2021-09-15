However, the winning proposal, which includes office space above several stores and restaurants, has drawn a slew of criticism. Opponents in Takoma Park, a hotbed of liberal activism, said it would be too big for the area, consume public gathering space, spur gentrification and generate too much traffic. Many have voiced concerns about the viability of the 40-year-old co-op, a place that Franchot has publicly championed. The co-op filed a lawsuit against the developer and the city over the proposal in April, alleging breach of contract.