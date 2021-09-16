The fencing will run along Independence and Constitution avenues from First Street NE to First Street NW. Crews started to put up some of the fencing Wednesday night and are expected to finish installing it Thursday. The Supreme Court will also have a temporary fence around its perimeter, according to the email.
Capitol Police request National Guard if needed ahead of rally defending those arrested after Jan. 6
D.C. police said some streets in the city will be closed and parking restrictions will be in place on Saturday. The closures and parking restrictions will start at 5 a.m. Saturday and go until midnight, officials said.
The following streets will be closed to traffic:
* 3rd Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW from Independence Avenue, SW.
* Pennsylvania Avenue NW from Constitution Avenue NW to 3rd Street NW.
* Madison Drive NW from 4th Street SW to 3rd Street NW.
* Jefferson Drive SW from 4th Street SW to 3rd Street SW.
* Maryland Avenue SW from Independence Avenue SW to 3rd Street SW.
There will also have no parking allowed on the following streets:
* 3rd Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW.
* Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street NW to Louisiana Avenue NW.
* Pennsylvania Avenue from Constitution Avenue NW to 3rd Street NW.
* Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue, SW to 3rd Street SW.
* I Street from 15th Street NW to 17th Street NW.
* H Street from 15th Street NW to 17th Street NW.
* 17th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW (west side of Farragut Square).
* 17th Street from I Street NW to K Street NW (east side of Farragut Square).
* 15th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to L Street NW (east side of McPherson Square).
* 15th Street from I Street to K Street NW (west side of McPherson Square).
* Connecticut Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW.
* Vermont Avenue from H Street NW to L Street NW.