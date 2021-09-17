As of Monday, more than 25,500 people have paid outstanding tickets as part of the program, D.C. Deputy Mayor Lucinda M. Babers said. That has amounted to about $36.2 million in paid fines.
“I like to say this is like a clearance sale,” Babers said. “We know that there are a lot of people who wait until the last minute to do things, which is why their tickets doubled in the first place. So we want to make one last push to remind people that this clearance is getting ready to end. Let’s take advantage of it.”
The four-month amnesty deal began June 1 as the city ended a year-long pandemic-induced reprieve from ticketing for parking infractions, such as expired meters and overstayed parking in residential zones. Full parking enforcement, towing of illegally parked vehicles and other enforcement that had been suspended has returned since.
Before the amnesty program, the city had about $500 million in outstanding fines.
Babers, who ran the Department of Motor Vehicles before becoming deputy mayor in 2019 — and oversaw other amnesty programs — said this has been the most lucrative amnesty program she recalls in two decades.
The last time the city offered amnesty a decade ago, only a fraction of the debt was paid. According to AAA, the District had more than $233 million in ticket debt at that time, and collected $3.5 million.
Similar efforts in past years limited the benefit to D.C. residents and restricted the deal to tickets dating back two years, Babers said.
This time around, city officials say they hope Maryland and Virginia residents will also take advantage of the program. Maryland residents are responsible for about 40 percent of the outstanding fines, while Virginia’s share is about 25 percent, Babers said. D.C. residents are responsible for about 20 percent, she said, with the rest owed by people from other states.
The city’s office of the chief financial officer is offering a hardship program for people unable to pay, Babers said. Nearly $500,000 in fines paid over the past four months were facilitated through that assistance program from the central collection unit, she said, urging people who can prove hardship to seek the aid.
D.C. residents with outstanding tickets are not able to renew a driver’s license or vehicle registrations. Tickets can be paid online, by phone or in person.
“After September 30th, the penalties will be put back on all the tickets that are eligible for penalties,” Babers said. “Don’t delay, and get the benefits of this amnesty program.”