The companies have challenged MDOT’s award of a “predevelopment agreement” to a team led by Australian firms Transurban and Macquarie to design the lanes and have the right of first refusal for a 50-year contract to build and operate them via a public-private partnership. Under the “predevelopment agreement” approved in August, the firms will spend up to $54 million to design the lanes at their own expense, but the longer-term contract would be worth billions.