Brown: Let’s start with an obvious one: the ways in which, historically, we have not designed streets that are safe for people with disabilities. There are oftentimes intersections where the crosswalk leads people with disabilities directly into the lane of travel. So that’s one way in which there’s a flaw in design. The other way is the fact that we have not placed or designed roads that are consistent with the normal behavior of pedestrians. For instance, we call it jaywalking because we prioritize cars. If we were to have midblock crossings, perhaps we would not see the level of what we call jaywalking. What we’ve done is forced pedestrians to walk upward of a quarter of a mile in one direction to cross the street when what we should have [are additional crossings] that [allow] them to do the same. When you are putting pedestrians in a situation where they have to choose to walk a quarter-mile to cross the street, I think you are influencing their behavior in a negative fashion. In addition to that, we have not maintained the bicycle infrastructure and we allow automobiles to park in that infrastructure, forcing cyclists [into the roadway].