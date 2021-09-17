In the District, part of MacArthur Boulevard in Northwest was closed Friday morning because of downed trees and there were reports of high water along part of Rock Creek Parkway near K Street NW.
In Virginia, rescuers helped two people Thursday evening in Fairfax County after they got stranded in vehicles along flooded roads. One incident happened along Terrell Street and another on Rolling Road.
Information on any injuries was not immediately available.
There were also reports of high water in Alexandria and Arlington, along with parts of Richmond. Forecasters said Richmond received up to three inches of rain in some areas.