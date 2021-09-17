Drivers in the D.C. region are advised to use caution Friday after overnight storms caused to high water in some streets, downed trees and fallen wires. Several people had to be rescued from vehicles when they became stranded in flooded roads.

In Montgomery County, fallen trees and wires closed Bradley Boulevard in both directions at Ewing Drive. It was not clear when the road would reopen.

In the District, part of MacArthur Boulevard in Northwest was closed Friday morning because of downed trees and there were reports of high water along part of Rock Creek Parkway near K Street NW.

In Virginia, rescuers helped two people Thursday evening in Fairfax County after they got stranded in vehicles along flooded roads. One incident happened along Terrell Street and another on Rolling Road.

Information on any injuries was not immediately available.

There were also reports of high water in Alexandria and Arlington, along with parts of Richmond. Forecasters said Richmond received up to three inches of rain in some areas.