“It’s exciting that we’re reaching this big milestone in what will hopefully become a safer intersection,” said Conor Shaw, an attorney and president of the civic association for the city’s Eckington neighborhood.
On Monday, the line of customers stretched outside the door, and traffic backed up as motorists entered the drive-through. Trending social media in Washington contained references to Dave Thomas Circle, which officially is neither named for Dave Thomas nor a circle. Some residents marked the occasion with a Wendy’s Frosty, while others recalled survival experiences amid the confusing traffic patterns.
The landmark is a study in traffic confusion. For years, residents, drivers, planners and elected officials have talked about fixing it.
Traffic accidents are common, officials say. Pedestrians and cyclists say they dread the intersection. Some drivers say they can’t make sense of it.
“Onward to a less confusing and safer intersection,” Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said Friday in a tweet. She said Wendy’s will leave the premises by Sept. 30.
Amid the announcement of the $13.1 million property purchase in February, city officials said they were working with Wendy’s to help it relocate. As of this week, it is unclear where or if the restaurant had found a new home.
In a statement, Wendy’s corporate headquarters said it “forced” to shut its doors and is “working through the Court process to ensure that we are compensated appropriately for the restaurant relocation, and for our lost name and business association between the Dave Thomas Circle and the Wendy’s brand.”
“The Wendy’s restaurant at Dave Thomas Circle has been a beloved part of the brand and has served members of the community and commuters for decades,” the statement continued. “The name ‘Dave Thomas Circle’ is synonymous with Wendy’s and honors our founder, making it one of the most special and recognizable restaurants in our portfolio and a highly valuable asset of The Wendy’s Company.”
Wendy’s has been at the location since the mid-1980s at a gateway into the nation’s capital. An average of 65,000 vehicles pass through the intersection daily, according estimates from the District Department of Transportation.
The roundabout is ranked among D.C.’s 10 most hazardous intersections. About 80 percent of crashes involve sideswipes or rear-end collisions, officials said, suggesting driver confusion.
It is also one of the most infamous traffic chokepoints into the city, as commuters, mostly from Maryland, head into and out of downtown.
According to DDOT, 727 crashes occurred at five intersections within the Dave Thomas Circle project area between 2014 and 2018. More than one-third occurred at the Florida Avenue — New York Avenue intersection, while nearly 40 percent were at the First Street — New York Avenue intersection, which includes southbound Florida Avenue traffic.
DDOT Director Everett Lott cited factors such as multiple access points, road conditions that are conducive to speeding and driver distraction.
The improvements, including the addition of protected bike lanes, could serve as speed-calming measures, officials said. Residents, however, say they will push the city to include changes to speed limits and bring more automated enforcement in the corridor.
The posted speed limit along New York Avenue is 30 mph, while it is 25 mph along Florida Avenue. City studies show drivers often travel well above those limits.
The city’s plan is to simplify the intersection for all modes of transportation, officials said, with more visible crosswalks, bike lanes and a reconfiguration of the intersection to create better north-south and east-west connectivity. It includes the realignment and addition of two-way traffic to First Street NE as well as the restoration of two-way traffic on Florida Avenue NE.
Construction is expected to begin next year and last 18 months. The $35 million that Bowser has committed for the project includes land acquisition, design and construction.
Shaw, who has documented issues at the site on his Twitter account @fixCircle, which he created in 2016 after he moved to the neighborhood, said crashes have resulted in significant injury or death in recent years.
“I’m not celebrating that Wendy’s is leaving, but I’m very excited that a much safer intersection seems to be coming soon,” Shaw said. “It is a real obstacle to anybody who has to travel through it.”
Residents say they hope the final plan for the intersection, which has yet to be unveiled, will fulfill the city’s promise of maximizing safety. This past summer, neighborhood leaders voiced concerns about the city addressing speeding and including improvements to bus service in the area to address congestion as part of the revamp.
In a July letter to DDOT, the Advisory Neighborhood Commission that represents the area asked for a reduction in the number of lanes on New York and Florida avenues and alterations to the width of streets to better match speed limits.