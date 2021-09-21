“It’s exciting that we’re reaching this big milestone in what will hopefully become a safer intersection,” said Conor Shaw, an attorney and president of the civic association for the city’s Eckington neighborhood.
The line of customers stretched outside the door early this week, and traffic backed up as motorists entered the drive-through. Trending social media in Washington contained references to Dave Thomas Circle, which officially is neither named for Dave Thomas nor a circle. Some residents marked the occasion with a Wendy’s Frosty, while others recalled survival experiences amid the confusing traffic patterns.
The landmark is a study in traffic confusion. For years, residents, drivers, planners and elected officials have talked about fixing it.
Traffic accidents are common, officials say. Some drivers say they can’t make sense of the intersection. Pedestrians and cyclists say they dread it.
James Alston, 63, a native Washingtonian, stood in line Tuesday waiting for the dining room to open for lunch at 10:30 a.m. He had walked 1 1/2 miles from his home in the H Street Northeast corridor to buy the Big Bacon Cheddar, wanting one last meal at the restaurant he had frequented before going to clubs along New York Avenue.
“Gentrification is here. I have seen all these changes,” he said, pointing to the shiny buildings across the street in the NoMa neighborhood. “I have seen Burger King go. I have seen Roy Rogers go. Hardee’s is gone. This was the last fast-food restaurant here outside McDonalds.”
While some regulars bemoaned the loss of a convenient burger joint and an only-in-Washington oddity, others who live nearby were thrilled.
“I think it's wonderful because it's been obstructing traffic in the area for years,” said Emmet Potts who, with girlfriend Erin Bullock, waited in the drive through one last time for breakfast croissants to mark the occasion. “This whole location was just like a big middle finger to the city for such a long time. So we thought it'd be really funny to come in, kind of celebrate their last day.”
Croissants were out of stock, they were told. “A sausage, egg and cheese biscuit is coming. And coffee,” said Bullock as the pair waited at the window.
In announcing Friday that Wendy’s will leave the premises by Sept. 30, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) tweeted “onward to a less confusing and safer intersection.”
Amid the announcement of the $13.1 million property purchase in February, city officials said they were working with Wendy’s to help it relocate. As of this week, it is unclear where or if the restaurant had found a new home.
In a statement, Wendy’s corporate headquarters said it “forced” to shut its doors and is “working through the Court process to ensure that we are compensated appropriately for the restaurant relocation, and for our lost name and business association between the Dave Thomas Circle and the Wendy’s brand.”
“The Wendy’s restaurant at Dave Thomas Circle has been a beloved part of the brand and has served members of the community and commuters for decades,” the statement continued. “The name ‘Dave Thomas Circle’ is synonymous with Wendy’s and honors our founder, making it one of the most special and recognizable restaurants in our portfolio and a highly valuable asset of The Wendy’s Company.”
Wendy’s has been at the location since the mid-1980s at a gateway into the nation’s capital. An average of 65,000 vehicles pass through the intersection daily, according estimates from the District Department of Transportation.
The roundabout is ranked among D.C.’s 10 most hazardous intersections. About 80 percent of crashes involve sideswipes or rear-end collisions, officials said, suggesting driver confusion.
It is also one of the most infamous traffic chokepoints into the city, as commuters, mostly from Maryland, head into and out of downtown.
According to DDOT, 727 crashes occurred at five intersections within the Dave Thomas Circle project area between 2014 and 2018. More than one-third occurred at the Florida Avenue — New York Avenue intersection, while nearly 40 percent were at the First Street — New York Avenue intersection, which includes southbound Florida Avenue traffic.
DDOT Director Everett Lott cited factors such as multiple access points, road conditions that are conducive to speeding and driver distraction. On Tuesday, he said the city is wrapping up the redesign of the road to make it safer for all users.
“This is the one intersection that comes up the most when we hear about confusion,” Lott said. “We hear about sideswipes, we hear about rear-end crashes.”
The improvements, including the addition of protected bike lanes, could serve as speed-calming measures, officials said. Residents, however, say they will push the city to include changes to speed limits and bring more automated enforcement in the corridor.
The posted speed limit along New York Avenue is 30 mph, while it is 25 mph along Florida Avenue. City studies show drivers often travel well above those limits.
The city’s plan is to simplify the intersection for all modes of transportation, officials said, with more visible crosswalks, bike lanes and a reconfiguration of the intersection to create better north-south and east-west connectivity. It includes the realignment and addition of two-way traffic to First Street NE as well as the restoration of two-way traffic on Florida Avenue NE.
Construction is expected to begin next year and last 18 months. The $35 million that Bowser has committed for the project includes land acquisition, design and construction.
Shaw, who has documented issues at the site on his Twitter account @fixCircle, which he created in 2016 after he moved to the neighborhood, said crashes have resulted in significant injury or death in recent years.
“I’m not celebrating that Wendy’s is leaving, but I’m very excited that a much safer intersection seems to be coming soon,” Shaw said. “It is a real obstacle to anybody who has to travel through it.”
Residents say they hope the final plan for the intersection, which has yet to be unveiled, will fulfill the city’s promise of maximizing safety.In a July letter to DDOT, the Advisory Neighborhood Commission that represents the area asked for a reduction in the number of lanes on New York and Florida avenues, and alterations to the width of streets to better match speed limits.
By lunchtime Tuesday, the line inside grew as regulars thanked workers and new customers came for free Frosties to mark the occasion.
“One last $4 value meal,” a customer shouted, laughing with a cashier. “Thaaaaaank you!” another said. “Are they going to place you in another Wendy’s?”
Behind the counter, the cashier smiled: “Yes, they are gonna hook us up."
Rolonda Woody, 56, has been coming to Wendy’s for 18 years. In her 20s, she would grab a sandwich and fries after a night of clubbing on New York Avenue. In recent years, with her office a couple of blocks away, she picked up lunch so frequently she got to know the workers.
“Byeeeee! I love you all. You all take care,” she shouted, leaving with a burger and small Frosty one last time.