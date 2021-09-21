“For many years, we’ve tried to expand at New York’s airports, but there are few opportunities for us to access the additional slots and space we need in these very congested airports,” JetBlue said in a statement. “By tapping into American’s slot portfolio to add more of JetBlue’s low fare flights, we bring the JetBlue effect of lowering fares and stimulating demand to more routes in and out of the northeast. And by code sharing with American and connecting to their global network, we create a true third competitor to Delta and United, which currently dominate this market.”