In June, Metro’s board committed to converting its fleet of about 1,500 buses to a zero-emission fleet beginning with the purchase of 12 electric buses next year. Metro purchases 100 buses annually to replace worn-out vehicles and plans to increase purchases of electric buses until 2030, when all new purchases will be electric or another form with zero emissions.
The transit agency currently has one all-electric bus. The board set a deadline of converting the entire fleet by 2045.
“This is an important step forward in Metro’s commitment to help our region reduce its environmental footprint, improve public health and modernize our facilities,” Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said in a statement.
The first batch of electric buses will be based out of the Northern Garage when the building’s reconstruction is completed in about four years, Metro said.
The Northern Bus Garage project includes the remodeling of a 114-year-old garage that had been vacant for years. Located on 14th Street NW between Decatur and Buchanan streets, the building will house 150 buses and will include modern air filtration systems, solar panels and other environmentally friendly features, Metro said.