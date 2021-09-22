Students were evacuated off a school bus Wednesday morning after it got stuck in a small sink hole from a water main break in Montgomery County.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. along Leclair and Gunston courts near Wagon Way in the Layhill area. Montgomery County fire officials said on Twitter that there were a “few passengers” on the bus when it “fell onto ‘sink hole.’”

Officials said the hole was probably caused by a water main break. No one was hurt.