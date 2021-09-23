In Maryland, Frederick County Public Schools closed for the day because of the bad weather and parts of the area being under flood watches and warnings.
In Maryland, about 1,400 customers of Pepco in the National Harbor area are without power. It is not known when their power would be restored.
Virginia had about 4,100 customers of Dominion Energy without power. Most of those customers were in the Arlington, Alexandria and Annadale areas.
The Post’s Capital Weather Gang said the day is expected to have heavy rains in the morning with some possibly strong winds. By the afternoon, drier air will come into the region and temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s.