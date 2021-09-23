In Maryland, rescuers said they helped a driver who became stranded in a vehicle due to high waters near Beach Drive and Connecticut Avenue in the Kensington area. Part of Route 355 south is closed near Urbana Parkway in the Ijamsville area of Frederick County because of the flooding.
In Maryland, Frederick County Public Schools closed for the day because of the bad weather and parts of the area being under flood watches and warnings. Public schools in Carroll County were opening two hours late because of the weather.
In Maryland, about 1,400 customers of Pepco in the National Harbor area were without power early Thursday. It is not known when their power would be restored.
Virginia had about 4,100 customers of Dominion Energy without power early Thursday. Most of those customers were in the Arlington, Alexandria and Annandale areas.
The Post’s Capital Weather Gang said Thursday is expected to have heavy rains in the morning with some possibly strong winds. By the afternoon, drier air is expected to come into the region and temperatures are forecast to be in the low to mid-70s.